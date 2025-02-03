'I know the truth, I know what happened - 99 per cent of it is untrue. I don't need to sit here and defend. You don’t know the information' angry Jordan Henderson confronts Dutch press over rumours

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was involved in a heated post-match exchange with a Dutch reporter following Ajax’s victory over Feyenoord on Sunday.

The 34-year-old has been at the centre of speculation over his future with the Eredivisie side during the current transfer window, amid reports that Henderson had requested to leave on a free transfer and join Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The dispute turned ugly last week, when Henderson did not captain Ajax in their Europa League win over Galatasaray on Thursday, with conflicting reports over whether he had been stripped of the armband by head coach Francesco Farioli or had himself removed it as he tried to force through a move.

Jordan Henderson confronts Dutch journalist

Former England captain Jordan Henderson (Image credit: Alamy)

The 34-year-old joined Ajax in January 2024, just six months after he left Liverpool for Saudi side Al Ettifaq and despite turning out 33 times for the Dutch side this season, appeared to be closing on a move to Monaco.

After playing the full 90 minutes against Feyenoord on Sunday, the issue of Henderson’s future and what had happened over the past few days was the main talking point in the former England skipper’s post-match press conference.

Jordan Henderson during his Liverpool days

Henderson was asked why he wanted to leave for Monaco, replying: "Based on what, again? The coach told you that I wanted to go to Monaco because I had a big offer? That's not true. No."

The journalist then asked if Ajax wanted to sell him, with Henderson continuing to give his side of the story.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Well, they were negotiating so I imagine they did, yeah. They were negotiating a fee. It's not about about the details. I'm not giving you details.

"I know the truth, I know what happened. I'm not here to give you details, I'm just saying from my side."

Jordan Henderson gets HEATED in post match press conference! |ESPN FC - YouTube Watch On

The journalist then pressed the midfielder for more details, with Henderson firing back: "I don't need to, you can though. It sounds like you can."

The ex-Sunderland youngster, who FourFourTwo ranked at no.20 in the top 20 Premier League midfielders ever, also moved to deny what had been reported, before insisting that it was not Ajax boss Farioli who convinced him to stay

"Yeah and it was untrue. 99 per cent of it. It wasn't [Farioli]] and he didn't need to convince me. Nobody convinced me.

"Again, you're going into the detail. It's not about the detail… I don't need to sit here and defend. You don’t know the information."

Ajax’s press officer then stepped in to move the conversation on from Henderson’s future and instead onto the club’s next match against Fortuna Sittard at the weekend.

The Dutch transfer window closes on Tuesday, while Ligue 1 clubs in France only have until 1pm on Monday to complete any deals. Henderson is currently valued by Transfermarkt at €3.5million and is under contract at Ajax until the summer of 2026.