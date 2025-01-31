Liverpool title winner STRIPPED of his captaincy amid club dispute over proposed transfer

A former Liverpool captain has been stripped of his captaincy after trying to force through a move to France.

The team in question removed his dressing-room duties ahead of their Europa League clash on Thursday. Despite still playing 77 minutes in their European victory, the armband was handed to another member of the starting XI.

Hoping to squeeze in a January switch to Ligue 1, the approach has not gone down well with club officials or supporters. It remains to be seen whether the transfer will yet to be sanctioned by his current club in Holland.

After a torrid spell in Saudi Arabia, things are seemingly going from bad to worse for former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

The 34-year-old left Anfield in July 2023 for Al-Ettifaq, penning a three-year deal that was thought to be worth in the region of £700,000 a week.

But after six months in the Middle East, a move to Ajax transpired after he received backlash from the LGBTQ+ Community. He also admitted his family struggled to settle in Saudi Arabia.

His time in Ajax, however, now seems to be coming to a premature end, with Monaco attempting to lure the Three Lions international to France this month.

Henderson's relationship with Ajax has deteriorated following his request to be released from his contract, which runs until summer 2026, in order to pursue Champions League football with Monaco recently.

His captaincy was subsequently removed and former Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder has admitted his future does not look good in Amsterdam.

"Don’t be so difficult," said the former Ajax man live on Ziggo Sport. "You just play that match with the armband on and then you say, ‘Yeah guys, I don’t know yet’. Something is going on.

"We’ll see what happens tomorrow. Be a man and stand up. Right now, you get all this speculation, and you create unrest. It could have been much calmer if he had just worn the armband. There is a lot happening behind the scenes. I fear this may be Henderson's last match after all."