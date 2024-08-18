Ranked! The 20 best Premier League midfielders ever

Who'd you say tops the best Premier League midfielders ever?

It's a tough call. The Premier League has had its fair share of world-class midfielders over the course of its 32-year history.

Some have been goal-scorers, others have been playmakers and a few have been ball-winners, but all have left an indelible mark on England’s top flight.

Our FourFourTwo experts have looked at the best goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League, the best defenders, of course, the best midfielders, the best wingers and the best strikers. We analysed impact and legacy, naturally – but we also looked at technically how well they performed their specific role.

And this is what we came up with. Here are the top 20 midfielders ever to play in the Premier League.

The 20 best Premier League midfielders ever: 20. Jordan Henderson (Sunderland, Liverpool)

Henderson was captain fantastic for the Reds (Image credit: Getty)

He may have declined by the end of his Liverpool career but there is no question that Jordan Henderson was the driving force behind the most successful years of Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield tenure.

The Sunderland native took a while to get going at Liverpool but by the end he had established himself as one of the greats, a midfielder with boundless energy and underappreciated technical qualities.

19. Gareth Barry (Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton, West Brom)

Gareth Barry in action for Manchester City against Everton (Image credit: Alamy)

For longevity alone, Gareth Barry is a Premier League legend. The former Aston Villa and Manchester City midfielder currently holds the record for the division’s most appearances with 653 (though that record could be broken by Brighton’s James Milner this season).

He wasn’t a bad player either. Though he didn’t get the adulation of some of the Premier League’s more glamorous midfielders, Barry was remarkably consistent and dependable. He won his only Premier League title with Manchester City in 2011-12, the year of Sergio Aguero’s memorable late winner against QPR on the final day.

18. Luka Modric (Tottenham)

Luka Modric in action for Tottenham in 2008 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luka Modric went on to greatness at Real Madrid, winning the Ballon d’Or in 2018. But it shouldn’t be forgotten that he had three years of excellence in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Had he stayed for longer and perhaps lifted a title or two, he would almost certainly have been higher on this list. But the brevity of his spell in England meant Premier League fans only saw a glimpse of his brilliance.

17. Xabi Alonso (Liverpool)

Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard of Liverpool celebrate (Image credit: Alamy)

While Steven Gerrard was the main man at Liverpool, Xabi Alonso played a key role in midfield for five seasons before departing for Real Madrid. Few playmakers in the division’s history have been as aesthetically pleasing as the Spaniard, who also scored some spectacular goals during his time on Merseyside.

Alonso went on to be a key man at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and he may yet return to Liverpool one day in a managerial capacity, if his career trajectory continues in the same direction.

16. Michael Carrick (Tottenham, Manchester United)

Michael Carrick in action for Manchester United (Image credit: PA)

Another reliable, unassuming and sometimes unheralded Premier League midfielder, Michael Carrick was excellent for years as the cog in a relentless Manchester United machine. Few No.6s were as reliable in possession.

Former team-mate Paul Scholes said of Carrick: "When Michael played, United usually won, and I like that there was nothing flashy about him. He never broke a sweat, either! He was like a Rolls Royce, just cruising around the football pitch."

He won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League title during his 12 years at Old Trafford.

15. Fernandinho (Manchester City)

Fernandinho while at Man City (Image credit: Alamy)

A rock in midfield for nine years, Fernandinho was an integral figure as Manchester City transitioned into a new era under Pep Guardiola. The Brazilian was aggressive and tenacious in midfield, acting as a destroyer off the ball and facilitating the team’s more attack-minded players.

His selflessness and leadership did not go unnoticed by the City faithful, and Fernandinho was very much a fan favourite by the time he left in 2022.

14. Michael Essien (Chelsea)

Michael Essien celebrates a goal for Chelsea against Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Few midfielders have made such a big impact upon their arrival in their Premier League. Michael Essien, after joining Chelsea from Lyon in 2005, immediately looked at home, helping Jose Mourinho’s side to the title in his first season.

A superb ball-winner and effective at both ends of the pitch, Essien was electric in his first few years at Stamford Bridge. Injuries hampered him in later seasons, but at his best the Ghana international was irrepressible.

13. Paul Ince (Manchester United, Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Wolves)

Paul Ince in action for United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Ince starred at several Premier League clubs but it was at Manchester United as a young midfielder where he truly made his mark. His tireless industry and eye for a pass made him an invaluable figure in Sir Alex Ferguson’s team.

Ince won two Premier League titles at United, in 1992/93 and 1993/94, before leaving for spells with Inter, Liverpool, Middlesbrough and Wolves.

12. Claude Makelele (Chelsea)

Claude Makelele while at Chelsea (Image credit: PA)

Claude Makelele arrived at Chelsea relatively late in his career, making the switch from Real Madrid in 2003 at the age of 30. By then, he was an established France international and a Champions League winner.

But his impact upon his arrival in England was huge. Makelele was unlike any other holding midfielder the league had seen, covering incredible distances and winning the ball back for his team with apparent ease. His unmatched ability to protect the back four contributed to the excellent defensive record of Mourinho’s back-to-back title-winning teams.

11. N’Golo Kante (Leicester, Chelsea)

N'Golo Kante of Leicester in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Frenchman who made a significant mark on the Premier League, N’Golo Kante was a phenomenon at Leicester in his sole season with the club, helping them to their stunning Premier League title in 2015/16.

Seven years at Chelsea followed, where Kante’s unique ability to cover seemingly every blade of grass and nick the ball off his opposition put him firmly among the best to ever do it in the division.