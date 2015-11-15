I love Manchester United - Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo says although he is happy at Real Madrid "right now", he still loves Manchester United and wants to finish his career at "the top level".

The future of Ronaldo, 30, has been the subject of considerable speculation, with many tipping the Portuguese star to one day return to United, where he starred in a six-year spell from 2003 to 2009 before joining Madrid for a then-British record transfer fee of £80million.

The former Sporting Lisbon player has done little to dispel the rumours linking him with a triumphant Old Trafford comeback during an intensive tour to promote a new film about his life and career.

"I'm very comfortable in Real Madrid, but I love Manchester United," he told ITV.

"The future nobody knows. Right now I feel happy at Real Madrid."

Ronaldo could yet follow the established paths of star players in the twilight of their careers accepting the riches on offer in the Middle East or MLS.

But the three-time Ballon d'Or winner has suggested he may shun football's equivalent of a highly-paid retirement home.

"In my mind I want to finish in the top level, I want to finish with dignity so in a good club," he said.

"It doesn't mean that to go USA or Qatar or Dubai is not good but I don't see myself [going there]."

Asked if he could move into the dugout when he retires from playing, Ronaldo said: "No, I have no passion to coach.

"I want to carry on with my brands. I have many brands and I want to grow that."