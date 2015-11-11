I made Ronaldo, says Keane

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has cheekily taken credit for developing Cristiano Ronaldo into the three-time Ballon d'Or winner he is today.

Keane played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford for two years between 2003 and 2005, before the outspoken Irishman departed for Celtic.

Ronaldo - now at Real Madrid - has gone on to win three Premier League titles, one La Liga crown and two Champions League trophies among others.

And Keane feels he deserves some recognition for his work with the Portugal captain, telling reporters: "Yeah I made him.

"Only for me he wouldn't be where he is.

"Of course yeah, obviously different players have different traits in how you speak to them and who you shout at and who you don't, but I didn't shout at Ronaldo that much. I didn't have to."