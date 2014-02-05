I see a lot of myself in Conte, says Trapattoni

The former Republic of Ireland boss coached Conte at Juve from 1991 to 1994, but the duo failed to win any domestic silverware in their time together.

However, with the Turin outfit currently top of Serie A, and having won consecutive titles under the 44-year-old, Trapattoni feels Conte could replicate his first stint in charge, which saw the Italian giants claim six league titles.

"Sure, I see myself in Antonio," he told La Gazzetta Dello Sport. "Especially as he is careful in the preparation for games."

Trapattoni, who has been out of work since his Irish departure in September 2013, also claims it is little surprise Conte went into coaching.

"He was flexible and smart," he continued. "A force of nature in defence and in the offence. It is no coincidence that he became a coach.

"Playing in the middle gave him a better understanding of the dynamics of all departments."

With Conte reportedly on the verge of extending his contract at Juventus Stadium, Trapattoni feels there is no better man for the job.

"Of course," he affirmed. "At Juve, there is the style that requires balance, pragmatism and ethical values ​​and behaviour. He is also a technical choice, because he is a proven winner and does not sit on his laurels. A good choice.

"Antonio has proven to be resilient, to be able to change and adapt."