I stayed at Tottenham because of Pochettino - Lloris
Captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has heaped praise on Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris admitted he considered leaving White Hart Lane before Mauricio Pochettino joined the club.
Lloris was handed the captain's armband after signing a new five-year deal following Pochettino's arrival in 2014, however the France skipper's future was far from certain prior to the Argentinean's appointment.
The 29-year-old, who reportedly attracted interested from Premier League rivals Manchester United last year, conceded he was weighing up a move away from London after Tim Sherwood was sacked almost two years ago, just six months on from Andre Villas-Boas' departure.
"I've flourished completely here," Lloris told L'Equipe. "I can even say that since the arrival of Pochettino I found new benchmarks.
"My second season here was complicated, I had kept a certain level of performance but collectively there were too many gaps and it had been against the big teams.
"I had not felt a strong club, but rather an unstable one, with a coaching change in the middle of the season, just the opposite of what I like to see in football. I was actually asking myself questions until Pochettino arrived."
Lloris and Tottenham can further cement themselves in fourth position with victory at Everton on Sunday.
