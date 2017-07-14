I thought it was a joke - Del Piero on Bonucci's reported move to Milan
News of Leonardo Bonucci's expected move to AC Milan has taken former Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero by surprise.
Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero said he is stunned by Leonardo Bonucci's reported switch to Serie A rivals AC Milan, adding he thought news of the transfer was a joke.
Speculation is rife that Juventus defender and Italy international Bonucci is closing in on a shock move to Milan, with other reports claiming a rift between him and head coach Massimiliano Allegri.
Bonucci's agent refused to dismiss speculation on Thursday amid reports of a €40million fee for the 30-year-old – also a target for Premier League champions Chelsea and Manchester City – and the news has taken former Juve captain Del Piero by surprise.
"I didn't expect it," Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia.
"It looked like a joke, the news came like a bolt from the blue. It is a very, very amazing deal, I would not have thought about such a thing."
Since moving to Turin from Bari in 2010, Bonucci has helped Juventus to six successive Serie A titles as well as three Coppa Italia crowns and as many Supercoppa Italiana trophies.
Bonucci has also featured in two Champions League finals for the Italian giants.
