‘I trained at Spurs and thought they’d give me a chance. But I received a letter thanking me but saying they didn’t think I was good enough – I was gutted’: How Tottenham missed out on signing Wales legend John Toshack
Tottenham invited future star John Toshack for trials when he was aged just 15, but turned him away after deeming him not good enough to play for the club
Tottenham missed out on the signing of future Wales legend John Toshack when he was just 15-years-old in 1965, believing he wasn't good enough to compete at the required level they needed.
A young player plying his trade in the Cardiff City academy, Toshack received an invitation from Tottenham to head to London for trials with the club, with Spurs having heard about the young striker's goalscoring exploits in Wales.
“I went with two other team-mates to a residence next to the old White Hart Lane,” Toshack recalls exclusively to FourFourTwo. “We trained, and I thought they were going to give me a chance. But when I returned home, I got a letter thanking me but saying they didn’t believe I was good enough. I was gutted.”
Tottenham missed out on Toshack, but he soon started setting records
Toshack, however, soon began breaking barriers locally. His first-team debut for Cardiff came aged 16, against Leyton Orient. Back then, only one substitution was allowed per team.
“I came on with 10 minutes to go and scored a goal,” he says. “I can still visualise it today, if I close my eyes. A week later, we travelled up north to Middlesbrough. I started and scored two goals in 20 minutes. We won 4-3. It was a dream start.”
Making a name for himself in the Second Division, Toshack caught the eye of Fulham in 1968, though a move never materialised.
“Bobby Robson came in with an offer of £60,000, which was good money at the time,” he says. “But I thought London was too big for a boy from South Wales, and turned it down. The Cardiff management were outraged at my decision. The transfer would have been a big money-spinner for them.”
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Instead, Toshack remained in the Welsh capital for another two seasons before eventually taking the plunge, this time with Liverpool. The Reds forked out £110,000 overall to bring him to Anfield, where he formed a formidable partnership with Kevin Keegan.
The pair helped Liverpool win two league titles the European Cup, the UEFA Cup on two occasions and the FA Cup.
In FourFourTwo's view, there are hundreds of stories about clubs missing out on players who later go on to bigger and better things, so, while it's certainly a mistake, it's impossible to tell the future ability someone might have.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
'People around the world know me because of my goal at Chelsea. I still can’t explain it, though. Drogba even asked me, 'Who are you? What did you eat?"' Newcastle cult hero Papiss Cisse recalls iconic strike at Stamford Bridge
The Chelsea signing that could propel them to Champions League glory