I was a big Arsenal fan, admits Pogba

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed that Arsenal were the Premier League side we considered himself to be a "big fan" of while growing up.

Pogba and United go head-to-head with the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, hoping to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the table.

And for Pogba, the match will take on added significance, as he prepares to face the team he loved to watch while growing up in France.

It was that strong French connection which attracted Pogba to Arsenal, with Thierry Henry in particular an inspiration to the United midfielder.

"In France, they were very big," Pogba told Football Focus ahead of Saturday's clash.

"They [Arsenal] had a lot of French players. I was a big fan of Arsenal, Thierry Henry – I was watching him.

"I was a little fan, not a crazy fan, but I was watching a lot of Arsenal games. They have always been a great club."