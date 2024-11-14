'I wasn’t even going to go to Chelsea – I got persuaded' Cole Palmer opens up on context behind his bold transfer from Manchester City

Cole Palmer has enjoyed one of the most meteoric rises in recent history since making the bold move from Manchester City to Chelsea in 2023.

The 22-year-old was named Premier League and PFA Young Player of the Season after amassing 22 goals and a further 11 assists for a struggling Chelsea side in his first full season of senior action.

Chelsea's star man has already proved it was no fluke, starting the current campaign in electric fashion with seven goals and five assists under new manager Enzo Maresca, with Chelsea looking like strong candidates for a top-four spot come the end of the season.

Cole Palmer opens up on Chelsea transfer

Cole Palmer is now a household name thanks to his performances (Image credit: Alamy)

Palmer, who ranked at no.18 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, gained plenty of plaudits following his £40 million departure from Premier League champions Manchester City, stepping out of his comfort zone in the pursuit of regular football.

Despite Riyad Mahrez's departure, manager Pep Guardiola failed to give the youngster first-team assurances, leading to the blockbuster deadline-day move in summer 2023.

Cole Palmer was crowned England Men's Player of the Year in 2024 (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

However, speaking to GQ in an interview alongside Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo, Palmer revealed that he wasn't initially planning to make the transfer which has proven to ignite his career.

“I wasn’t even gonna go [to] Chelsea,” Palmer said. “I got persuaded.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I just knew I wasn’t going to play as much as I wanted to. Even when I was going to England [camps] with younger age groups, you had players there who were playing in the league every week. And you’re looking around thinking, I can play in the league.”

When asked about the build-up to his transfer, Palmer explained: "Do you know what, I just wanted to go on loan.”

“I remember training on a Wednesday at City in the afternoon, and the news was ‘they’re trying to agree a fee,’” he added. “Every time the ball went out I’d ask the kit man or the doctor if they’ve agreed the fee yet.”

Palmer made his Chelsea debut just a day later against Nottingham Forest and has since gone on to cement his place as the club's most important player, while his performances have seen his Transfermarkt value skyrocket to €90 million - although in FourFourTwo's opinion, a departure from Stamford Bridge seems a million miles away currently.