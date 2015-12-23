I will leave my blood and soul to be champion with Atlas - Marquez

After returning to the club where he started his career 19 years ago, Rafael Marquez said he will leave his "blood and soul" to be champions with Atlas.

Marquez came through the youth academy in Atlas before making his senior debut for the club in 1996 as a 17-year-old.

The defender was then picked up by Monaco before a €5million move to Barcelona in 2002, where he made over 200 appearances in nine years with the club.

Marquez has since played for New York Red Bulls, Leon and Hellas Verona before signing with Atlas on Monday.

And the 36-year-old pledged to do all he can to bring a first league title to Atlas since 1950-51.

"It would be pretty nice to finish my career with a title at Atlas, it is a dream like when I went to Europe to play, to win important titles," Marquez said at his unveiling.

"I have arrived with much hope and will to fight and contribute. I feel fine to keep competing at an optimum level and put in my bit on the pitch to help reach something important at this club.

"I do not want to retire without doing something important for the club that gave me the opportunity to start my career, so I come here with the intention to do so."