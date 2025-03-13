'Scrapping relegation is not something that I can back because you’re taking away one of the core elements of the game': Ian Wright unhappy with proposed rule change

Ian Wright has commented on the proposed idea of pausing relegation in the top-flight

Ian Wright, football pundit and former footballer looks on before the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 7, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Ian Wright is heavily involved in women's football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright says he will not back the idea of scrapping relegation in the Women's Super League because it takes "away one of the core elements of the game".

The idea was raised at a meeting where WSL and Women's Championship clubs were present. The notion is thought to have been tabled, and is yet to have a final decision, in a bid to expand the leagues and to increase investment from club owners.

The CEO Women’s Professional Leagues Limited Nikki Doucet has told the Guardian if the plans go ahead, which would only happen if clubs voted for it, then relegation would be paused not scrapped.

Ian Wright: 'It's not realistic'

The vote by clubs is thought to be taking place at the end of the season. If it is passed, it would see relegation paused for four years.

Wright said on the latest Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet: "If you look at the women’s La Liga and the women’s league in Norway, they are currently expanding, but they’re not scrapping relegation.

Sjoeke Nusken and Jess Park battling for the ball

Relegation is a key element of the WSL season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I spoke to someone at the Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL), and I understand how hard it is and what they’re trying to do with scrapping relegation as they’re looking for investment."

However, the investment they’ll get from scrapping relegation won’t be sustainable in respects of owners deciding to open relegation again, a few years down the line, which is just not realistic.

“The WPLL are the ones who have brought this to the table, but it is down to the clubs to vote on it. I said to the WPLL that anything to do with scrapping relegation is not something that I can back because you’re taking away one of the core elements of the game.”

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville added the idea was a "disgrace", which FourFourTwo agrees with, and ex-Manchester City player Jill Scott, who won the Euros with England in 2022, said it made her question English football's identity.

Scott said: “The Women’s Super League trying to scrap relegation is a difficult one as it just makes it much harder for the teams in the Championship to break through into the top league.

"The beauty of English football is the thrill of promotion and relegation, so for it to be taken away, is that really English football?”

