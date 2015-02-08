Ibe has seized Liverpool chance, says Rodgers

Teenaged winger Ibe was the standout player in a scrappy Goodison park contest, rattling the post with a powerful first-half effort.

Anfield captain Steven Gerrard was quick to praise Ibe after the contest, and those sentiments were echoed by Rodgers, who praised the contribution made to the youngster's development by Derby County in a recent loan spell.

"We've been waiting to put Jordon in," Rodgers said.

"We called him back because he felt he can really contribute.

"He had a great spell on loan, which is what you want for your young players, to get that experience.

"He went with an outstanding manager in Steve McClaren, had a good time at a good club but it was time to come back and feature.

"I had no qualms about putting him in. Very pleased for him in that intensity of a game."