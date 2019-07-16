Ibrahima Savane makes Livingston move

Livingston have signed left-back Ibrahima Savane from French side Beziers on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old was born in Guinea but has spent his career in France.

Savane has signed a two-year contract with Livingston having the option of a third year.

Manager Gary Holt said: “(Assistant manager) Davie (Martindale) and myself have been working with various agents across Europe this summer trying to identify players that are one, within our financial structure and two, have the ability to play in the Scottish Premiership.

“Ibrahima is one of the players that has ticked both those boxes. He’s a talented footballer who has played Ligue 2 in France, which is a very good standard.

“Ibrahima came in and trained with the squad over the last week or so and played around 75 minutes against Alloa Athletic last Tuesday.

“By all accounts he did well and we think he will adapt to Scottish football fairly quickly and be an asset to the team going forward.”