Ibrahimovic is a 'funny guy' - Mourinho

Manchester United recruit Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a funny guy, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic, 34, has reunited with Mourinho after signing a one-year deal with the Premier League giants.

The Swedish striker is often labelled arrogant, but his manager believes the former Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Barcelona star is misunderstood.

Mourinho had nothing but kind words to describe his signing, telling Adidas Front Row: "Zlatan? Three words - he's a winner, he's a goalscorer, he's funny.

"He's a funny guy. You need to understand him to use this word to describe him. He's a funny guy.

"If you don't know him maybe you think some quotes a bit arrogant. He's just a funny guy. I would say that. Funny, winner and goalscorer.

"I was so happy to go for him and obviously he's happy to work with me."

Mourinho and Ibrahimovic spent a season together at Inter in 2008-09, winning the Serie A title.