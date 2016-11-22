Ibrahimovic aims to outdo Napoleon and conquer USA

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has compared himself to Napoleon, but wants to outdo the French military leader by conquering America in MLS.

Ibrahimovic has won the domestic title in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France during a prolific career and is aiming to add to his medal haul in the Premier League with Manchester United.

At 35, the exuberant Sweden great is reaching the twilight of his career and a switch to MLS has often been mooted.

A move across the Atlantic is something that appeals to Ibrahimovic, who feels he has "conquered" every European country he has played in.

"Playing in the USA is a huge option for me. For the football and everything else. I can see myself conquering the US as I have with Europe," Ibrahimovic told Aftonbladet.

"Lots of people stay in one place throughout their career, but I have travelled around like Napoleon, and conquered every new country where I have set foot. So perhaps I should do what Napoleon did not and cross the Atlantic and conquer the States as well."

Ibrahimovic's contract with United is due to expire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, meaning he could be on the move again ahead of next season.

However, there is the option to renew his deal at Old Trafford for another year and Ibrahimovic will take time to weigh up his next move.

"But I could also stay at Manchester United next season if I want to. We will see," he added.

"It is not only about football, it is about all the rest as well. How do I feel? How do I feel physically? Mentally? But that is no problem really, I can handle that easily. I felt more pressure at PSG."