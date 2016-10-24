Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski nominated for Ballon d'Or

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski have been included in the latest batch of nominations to win the 2016 Ballon d'Or.

The 30-man shortlist for the award is being announced throughout Monday, with the Manchester United and Bayern Munich strikers among five players added to the 10 who have already been revealed.

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, Atletico Madrid star Koke and Real Madrid's Toni Kroos are the others to make the shortlist for the game's most prestigious individual award.