Ibrahimovic could return to Milan - Raiola
MLS is not the only option for Zlatan Ibrahimovic when his PSG contract expires, with agent Mino Raiola hinting at an AC Milan return.
Mino Raiola claims Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to AC Milan when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season.
The Swede was linked with a move to San Siro ahead of the 2015-16 season, but a deal failed to materialise.
With suggestions the 34-year-old could be heading to MLS at the end of the campaign, the player's agent hinted that a Milan return could be another option.
"In the summer it was very complicated [to move to Milan] because Ibrahimovic was still under contract with PSG," Raiola told Premium Sport.
"A return to Italy at this point is difficult [financially], but in the end it will be a decision he will take. After all, if he is willing to play for free then it's up to him.
"America isn't the only option, but it's obvious that a player of his ability is the master of his own destiny.
"As far as going back to Milan is concerned, there is always hope."
Ibrahimovic enjoyed a prolific spell with Milan, initially on loan, between 2010 and 2012.
