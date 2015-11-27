Ibrahimovic could return to Milan - Raiola

Mino Raiola claims Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to AC Milan when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season.

The Swede was linked with a move to San Siro ahead of the 2015-16 season, but a deal failed to materialise.

With suggestions the 34-year-old could be heading to MLS at the end of the campaign, the player's agent hinted that a Milan return could be another option.

"In the summer it was very complicated [to move to Milan] because Ibrahimovic was still under contract with PSG," Raiola told Premium Sport.

"A return to Italy at this point is difficult [financially], but in the end it will be a decision he will take. After all, if he is willing to play for free then it's up to him.

"America isn't the only option, but it's obvious that a player of his ability is the master of his own destiny.

"As far as going back to Milan is concerned, there is always hope."

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a prolific spell with Milan, initially on loan, between 2010 and 2012.