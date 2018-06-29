Ibrahimovic to face Juventus for MLS All-Stars

Zlatan Ibrahimovic headlines the MLS All-Stars announced for an August fixture against Serie A champions Juventus.

Ibrahimovic has registered seven goals for LA Galaxy since cutting short his Manchester United stay to switch to MLS, including hitting a brace on debut.

The 36-year-old is the headline name in the MLS All-Stars squad, though David Villa and Sebastian Giovinco also included by Atlanta United coach Gerardo Martino.

Former Barcelona boss Martino has called up five of his club's players, with the fixture set to be played at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 1.

World Cup players Carlos Vela, Francisco Calvo, Yoshimar Yotun and Jonathan dos Santos will all be involved after they have returned from Russia.

The 2017 MLS All-Star game saw Real Madrid triumph on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Soldier Field in Chicago.