Ibrahimovic hails 'masterbrain' Mourinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has credited Jose Mourinho as the decisive factor in persuading him to bring his stellar career to the Premier League, claiming he previously rejected moves to England's top flight on two occasions.

Ibrahimovic headed the winner in Manchester United's Community Shield victory over Leicester City and has scored three times in as many Premier League matches to prove an instant hit with the Old Trafford faithful.

The 34-year-old was only compelled to move to England following a decorated stint at Paris Saint-Germain – where he became the club's all-time record goalscorer amid an unprecedented period of success for the Ligue 1 champions – when his former Inter boss Mourinho succeeded Louis van Gaal at United.

"I was close two times to moving to the Premier League - once with Arsenal and then Manchester City," he told reporters.

"But it never happened and I don't need to play in the Premier League."

On Mourinho, he added: "He is the mastermind, the masterbrain.

"He knows what he needs to do to win. I learned a lot from him at Inter. Who wouldn't want to have Mourinho as manager."

Ibrahimovic is set to lead the line in his first Manchester derby when United host City at Old Trafford next Saturday.