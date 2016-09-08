Ibrahimovic hails 'mastermind' Mourinho

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic lauded "mastermind" Jose Mourinho and said the manager made his decision to move to Old Trafford an easy one.

Ibrahimovic, 34, reunited with Mourinho in July, signing a one-year deal with United after his time at Paris Saint-Germain came to an end.

The pair won the Serie A title together at Inter in 2008-09 before Ibrahimovic left Italy for Barcelona.

Ibrahimovic was full of praise for Mourinho, who has led United to three Premier League wins from as many games ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby.

"Mourinho is a mastermind. He knows everything about the game," the striker said.

"I do not have many regrets, but I do regret that I did not get to play under Mourinho for longer. When the opportunity came again for him to be my coach at United it was an easy decision.

"Who wouldn't want to be coached by him? I am at a great club with a great coach and great fans and I want to be as successful as possible for them."

Ibrahimovic is looking to add the Premier League title to the Eredivisie, Serie A, LaLiga and Ligue 1 crowns he has won previously.

The former Sweden international said success was one of the reasons he enjoyed working with Mourinho.

"He [Mourinho] is a winner. I see myself as a winner also. I like to win also. I'll do everything to win," Ibrahimovic said.

"He's direct with everyone. He's not a coach that goes behind your back. He will tell you if you're not good enough, you're not good enough."