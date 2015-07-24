Ibrahimovic harbours MLS dream

Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken of his desire to play in MLS before the end of his career.

The 33-year-old's future has been the subject of much debate throughout the close-season, with former club Milan and Premier League side Manchester United reportedly interested in his services.

PSG coach Laurent Blanc stated earlier this month that Ibrahimovic would stay in the French capital, but the Sweden captain is eyeing a move across the Atlantic at some point in the future.

"I would like to play in US, absolutely," he told Yahoo Sports. "I would like to play. Which team? Am I allowed to say that? No, I cannot say that.

"I think it would be an amazing experience. I see that soccer is growing a lot in the US. I mean, I was here 10 years ago [and] soccer was not on the level that it is today, but it's growing.

"It's growing in the right direction and I want it to be on the level of Europe. It will come here."

The likes of Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and Steven Gerrard have all made the move to MLS this season, while Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney recently stated that he would be interested in playing in the United States when his days at Old Trafford come to an end.

Ibrahimovic says that if he were move to America it would only be to a club can match his ambition to win trophies.

"I don't want to be the player that comes because of my name," he added. "If I come, I want to bring results. Or else I will not come.

"To win trophies - that is what I play for. That is my job."