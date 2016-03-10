Ibrahimovic has decided his next move, claims Raiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic knows where he wants to play next season, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Sweden striker played a starring role as Paris-Saint Germain won 2-1 at Chelsea on Wednesday to complete a 4-2 aggregate victory and secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Afterwards, Ibrahimovic, whose contract at the Parc des Princes expires in June, insisted he was not in discussions with any club but had not "closed the door on anyone" amid reports of interest from the Premier League and Major League Soccer.

Raiola claims the 34-year-old has already made up his mind but will not reveal his preference just yet.

Raiola told Swedish newspaper Expressen: "We know what we want but we will not say anything until the summer when the season is over. But we are clear now what we want to happen."

Addressing the rumours in the English papers linking the former Barcelona striker with Manchester United, Raiola added: "They shoot from the hip and hope that something will hit the mark."