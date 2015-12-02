Ibrahimovic return to Serie A unlikely - Raiola

The agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he can "almost rule out" a possible return to Serie A for the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

Mino Raiola stated only last week that a potential reunion with AC Milan could still be on the cards should Ibrahimovic leave Parc des Princes when his contract expires in June.

However, Raiola has now stated it is highly unlikely the 34-year-old will head back to Italy's top flight, and even suggested a renewal with the Ligue 1 champions was not out of the question.

"There are clear arrangements with PSG and Ibra, we'll see how things go. I think I can almost rule out, at this time, his return to Italy as a player," he told Radio Sportiva.

"There are many theories. There are agreements and first we want to respect those agreements. Then we'll see."

Raiola went on to back Mario Balotelli to recover well from his latest injury setback and claims the Italy international still hopes to "realise a dream" of playing for Real Madrid in future.

"He's different from a year and a half ago," Raiola said.

"He's started very well and had the misfortune of the operation. Now we just hope he can get back onto the pitch as soon as possible. He's very calm.

"It's logical for every great player to dream of playing for Real. Who wouldn't? Let's hope he can realise his dream one day."

Raiola also hailed rising Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma, adding: "He could become a work of art, he has all the qualities to become that. He has an extraordinary talent and approach to his profession."