Ibrahimovic returning to Inter depends on Mancini, says ex-president

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti said any potential swoop for Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic depends on the future of coach Roberto Mancini.

Ibrahimovic is out of contract at the end of the season and the ex-Inter star has been linked with a number of clubs, namely Manchester United and AC Milan, as well as Los Angeles Galaxy.

Inter - where Ibrahimovic won three Scudettos - are also a possible destination for the 34-year-old, though the uncertainty surrounding Mancini, who watched the Milan club fade dramatically in their pursuit of Serie A glory and Champions League qualification, would have to be sorted first.

"A lot will depend on the choices Inter make with the coach," Moratti - now an honorary president at Inter - told FCInterNews.com.

"As well as many other aspects, such as the possible need to have a player of such quality.

"But I cannot put myself in the shoes of others, now is totally different to 2006 [when Inter first signed Ibrahimovic]."

Ibrahimovic has scored a league-high 36 goals this season, helping PSG to a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title.