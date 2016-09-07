Ibrahimovic stokes Manchester derby fires with playful Bravo warning

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has fired shots ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby with a playful Facebook video to Claudio Bravo.

Chile goalkeeper Bravo joined City from Barcelona last month and could make his debut in the most hostile of atmospheres against rivals United at Old Trafford this weekend.

And Ibrahimovic, who has three goals in three Premier League appearances since joining United on a free transfer, gave his rival a welcome to Manchester present via a video message.

In it, Ibrahimovic is shown packaging up training gear and addressing it to the Etihad Stadium for the attention of Bravo.

Accompanying the video is a caption that reads: "Welcome to Manchester! Here's some training gear, you're gonna need it. See you Saturday. #MUFC #ManchesterDerby."

Welcome to Manchester! Here’s some training gear, you’re gonna need it. See you Saturday. #MUFC #ManchesterDerby A-Z Sportswear

Posted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Both teams have won their opening three league matches and the contest will renew rivalries between United manager Jose Mourinho and opposite City number Pep Guardiola, with the two enduring a frosty relationship during respective spells at Real Madrid and Barcelona.