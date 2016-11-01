Ibrahimovic will start scoring again - Henry

Thierry Henry believes Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the ability to recover from his goal drought at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic scored five goals in his opening five competitive games for United but the former Sweden international has struggled since, going six matches without finding the back of the net.

The 35-year-old fired another blank as United were held to a 0-0 draw by Burnley in the Premier League last week.

Despite his struggles in front of goal, former Arsenal star Henry has backed Ibrahimovic to start scoring again.

"All the questions have been about Jose Mourinho and Wayne Rooney but now they are about Zlatan Ibrahimovic," Henry said on Sky Sports. "It's the first time he's found himself in this situation in his career.

"He usually puts them in the back of the net because this doesn't happen to him often.

"He's going to have to deal with it. I know he has the character and the ability to deal with it but it will be better for him if it happens sooner rather than later."

"Sometimes it's okay if you don't score but your team still wins but he knows he's had great opportunities to score goals in important games," Henry continued.

"Yes, it does affect you but I would still back him to deliver for United because of the player he was and he is still.

"It hasn't happened for him recently for United, but he needs to find a way to score goals because they need that.

"Does it affect him? Yes, he's a human being but he has the right tools in his mind to recover from that."