Ibson raring to go after Bologna blunder

After signing from Corinthians late on transfer deadline day, the club reportedly forgot to pick up their new man from the airport upon his arrival, forcing him to arrange his own transport to his new home.

But the midfielder has moved on from that bizarre episode and hopes to become the latest Brazilian to make a mark at the club.

"I knew the city and the Bologna team because it has had so many Brazilian players in his past," he said. "I'm really happy to be here and I will do my best to take advantage of this opportunity.

"Moreover, I already know Marek Cech having played with him in Portugal. We have spoken and it is a pleasure to meet again.

"I am calm and I will do everything to repay confidence and affection of the people and the club."

Ibson made 20 appearances for Corinthians in the 2013 Serie A season.