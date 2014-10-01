Icardi open to signing new Inter contract

Icardi - who joined Inter from Sampdoria in July last year - already has six goals to his name in all competitions this term and has formed an impressive strike partnership with Daniel Pablo Osvaldo.

The 21-year-old, whose contract with Inter expires in 2018, is thought to be in negotiations with the club over a new deal and, while he insists he knows nothing of those apparent discussions, the Argentinian would be happy to extend his stay at San Siro.

"I honestly do not know anything, my agent is dealing with it. Should I get the call I only need to sign," Icardi said.

"Would I be happy to extend? Yes, if my agent calls me to sign the renewal then I am definitely happy.

"When I left Sampdoria for Inter I knew this was a great team, and I am happy to be here."

Icardi also reserved praise for Osvaldo, who has five goals in eight appearances since signing on loan from Southampton in August.

"To play with him [Osvaldo] is to play with a great striker, as is the case with [Rodrigo] Palacio," Icardi added.

"Of course we all want to play, unfortunately you cannot, but when we play together we work well in attack."