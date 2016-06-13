Iceland achievement will leave legacy – Sigurdsson
Iceland have set themselves no targets to achieve at Euro 2016, according to midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson says reaching Euro 2016 will build the country's football infrastructure and leave a legacy for future generations.
Sigurdsson was instrumental in Iceland's qualifying campaign, which delivered the nation its first appearance at a major tournament finals, and he said that being able to watch their home country in action at Euro 2016 would inspire young Icelandic footballers.
"Qualifying brings a lot of money into the federation which will go down to the kids, the coaching and the facilities," said Sigurdsson. "So the impact is not just from a player's perspective.
"It gives kids growing up hope that even if you're from a very small country you can think that anything is possible."
Speaking ahead of his side's Group F opener against Portugal, Sigurdsson said the pressure was off for Iceland after they qualified for a European Championship finals for the first time in the nation's history.
Iceland finished second in qualifying Group A to book their ticket to France, while qualifying opponents Holland failed to make it through.
Sigurdsson said: "We haven't really set ourselves any targets. We're in a tough group and the biggest achievement for us was to get there.
"We were in a tough qualifying group with Holland, Turkey and the Czech Republic, and everyone was very surprised that we managed to get here.
"So we will enjoy it, hopefully get a good start to the Euros and do as well as possible."
