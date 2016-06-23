Icelandic strongman Magnusson mocks Portugal's Ronaldo

Icelandic former World's Strongest Man Magnus Ver Magnusson has hit back at Cristiano Ronaldo in a scathing Facebook post after the Portugal captain had earlier criticised his nation's attitude to drawing their Euro 2016 opener.

Ronaldo was unimpressed with the mass celebrations of the tournament's least populous country after they battled to a shock 1-1 draw.

However, with Iceland, appearing at their first major tournament, finishing above Portugal in Group F, the four-time World's Strongest Man winner has delighted in responding to the Real Madrid star.

"Dear Cristiano Ronaldo," he wrote on his Facebook page. "When you said Iceland will never win anything I bet you weren't expecting this as the final results of the qualifying group.

"Have a good look you self centered egotistical ******."

Magnusson then attached an image of the group's final standings, showing Iceland in second after their last-ditch 2-1 win over Austria on Wednesday.

They will now face England in the next round, while Portugal meet in-form Croatia.