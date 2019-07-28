Twist in the tale as Everton boss Marco Silva claims Idrissa Gueye could reject PSG

Everton boss Marco Silva believes Idrissa Gueye could still remain at the club this summer.

The Senegal international seemed to be on the verge of completing a £28m switch to PSG last week, with manager Thomas Tuchel an admirer of the tough-tackling midfielder.

Manchester United were also linked with a move for Gueye, who has made it known that his preference is a transfer to the Parc des Princes.

However, Silva has not given up hope of retaining the former Aston Villa man’s services.

“I have spoken to him,” the Portuguese said. “Now he is on holiday and resting, and he should rest, and after let's see what will happen. There is nothing new about the situation, nothing sure about the situation. Let's see.

“We as a club, we hope to keep him because he is a really important player for us but the market is open and like we are trying to buy some players, some clubs can be interested in our players also.”

Gueye, who is under contract at Goodison Park until 2022, has made 108 appearances for Everton in his three seasons on Merseyside.

READ MORE

7 Premier League players who would benefit from going out on loan this season

6 Premier League signings who bounced back to star in their second season

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts