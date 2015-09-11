Ighalo signs new five-year deal at Watford

Watford striker Odion Ighalo has agreed a new five-year contract at Vicarage Road, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Nigeria international Ighalo initially arrived at Vicarage Road on loan from La Liga side Granada at the start of last season, a move that was made permanent three months into the campaign.

And Ighalo's deal has now been extended until 2020, with the 26-year-old having opened his Premier League account in Watford's opening-day draw at Everton.

Ighalo has scored 21 goals in 42 appearances for Watford - 13 of those coming in just nine games at the start of 2015.