Ighalo: We can beat Tottenham

Odion Ighalo believes Watford have a good chance of beating Tottenham on Monday at Vicarage Road.

High-flying Watford are cruising in the Premier League after an impressive draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and occupy seventh position on the table, equal on points with sixth-placed Manchester United.

Ighalo has been crucial to Watford's form, having scored 13 goals in 17 league appearances, including one in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

"It’s going to be a difficult game because Spurs are a good team and they have quality. They have been winning games too so it’s going to be difficult, but in football anything can happen," Ighalo told Vanguard.

The Nigerian forward said the Christmas schedule was tough, but it was just something you had to prepare for.

"This is England, you have to be ready for everything," he said. "I’ll be ready to go again on Monday.

"Our supporters are always behind us at home, and with the way we are playing, if we push to the end we will have a chance to win the game."