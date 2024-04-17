Ilkay Gundogan calls out Barcelona teammate for ‘killing’ Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain

By Joe Mewis
published

The former Manchester City man believes his side ‘gave away’ a place in the Champions League semi-finals

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan
Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says his side ‘gave away’ a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League. 

The Catalans found themselves 4-2 up on aggregate against Paris Saint-Germain following Raphinha’s early goal at their temporary home ground of the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, before a Ronald Araujo red card was the catalyst for a dramatic comeback from the French side. 

