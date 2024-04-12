Barcelona to wear limited-edition Spotify kit against Real Madrid - following Drake and Rolling Stones success

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Barcelona will be playing in a slightly different kit against Real Madrid, with Spotify producing a limited-edition shirt for the occasion

Barcelona Spotfiy partnership with Karol G logo ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid
(Image credit: Barcelona/Spotify)

Barcelona are set to play in a one-off, limited-edition shirt against Real Madrid later this month, as part of the club's sponsorship deal with Spotify. 

In previous years, the Blaugrana have featured Rosalia, Drake and the Rolling Stones on their shirt as part of their sponsorship deal with Spotify, with Colombian singer and Grammy-award winner Karol G the latest artist to have her logo on Barcelona's front of shirt. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1