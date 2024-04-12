Barcelona to wear limited-edition Spotify kit against Real Madrid - following Drake and Rolling Stones success

Barcelona are set to play in a one-off, limited-edition shirt against Real Madrid later this month, as part of the club's sponsorship deal with Spotify.

In previous years, the Blaugrana have featured Rosalia, Drake and the Rolling Stones on their shirt as part of their sponsorship deal with Spotify, with Colombian singer and Grammy-award winner Karol G the latest artist to have her logo on Barcelona's front of shirt.

Spotify's most-streamed female Latin artist globally for four consecutive years, Karol G's 'Bichota' logo will be in place of the music streaming platform's for one game each in the men's and women's teams. Karol G's name will appear inside of her iconic barbed wire logo.

The Karol G logo set to feature on the Barcelona shirt (Image credit: Barcelona/Spotify)

The Barcelona women's team will wear the shirt first, during their Liga F match against Villarreal on April 13, while the men's side will have to wait until Sunday 21 April when they pull on the special-edition shirt in El Clasico against Real Madrid.

“The heart symbol represents what became ‘Bichota’ style, a moment in my life where I found strength, resilience and support," Karol G said. "Thanks to Spotify and FC Barcelona, seeing it on the front of a shirt that inspires so much of that same energy is truly meaningful.”

Alongside the shirt takeover, Barcelona will share a special edition of the Barca Matchday playlist on Spotify, which naturally features music from Karol G.

“This new collaboration with Spotify is very special for the whole club," Barcelona's VP marketing, Juli Guiu, said. "We’ll once again be surprising the sports world by incorporating the logo of an iconic artist, Karol G, a role model for a whole generation of fans.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alexia Putellas donning the new shirt (Image credit: Barcelona/Spotify)

"Music and football share a bond that never ceases to surprise athletes and fans and this will help us to write a new chapter in this marvellous partnership between Barça and Spotify.”

Barcelona and Karol G fans can purchase the limited-edition shirt from Friday 12 April, with just 1899 shirts - inspired by the club's founding year - available across men's and women's sizes. Signed shirts from both the men's and women's teams are also available, though just 22 are for sale.

Alongside the shirt collaboration, Barcelona merchandise such as t-shirts, hoodies, scarves, beanies and water bottles featuring Karol G's logo will also be released in limited quantities.

More Barcelona stories

PSG ultras demand 'terrifying' atmosphere for 'vile' Barcelona 'favoured by referees' ahead of Champions League clash

Former Arsenal and Barcelona man reveals the Old Firm is the 'most intense' rivalry in football