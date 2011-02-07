Ill Fabregas out of Spain friendly

The Arsenal captain consulted club doctors about his illness and decided to remain in London, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on its website on Monday.

Coach Vicente del Bosque does not plan to call up a replacement for the match at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium.

Fabregas is not a regular starter for the world champions as he is behind Barcelona pair Xavi and Andres Iniesta in the pecking order.

Spain, who top FIFA's world rankings, are playing 50th-placed Colombia for only the second time - the previous meeting between the teams in a friendly in Bogota in July 1981 ended 1-1.