Ilori agrees season-long loan with Villa

Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori will look to gain his first experience of the Premier League after sealing a season-long loan to Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old arrived at Anfield two years ago from Sporting Lisbon, but has yet to make a senior appearance for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Ilori's move to Villa Park is his third loan spell, having made temporary switches to Granada and Bordeaux in the previous two campaigns.

He becomes Villa's 13th signing of the transfer window and second on deadline day after a swoop for Joleon Lescott from West Brom.

"I am very pleased to bring Tiago into the football club," Villa boss Tim Sherwood told the club's official website.

"He's someone I have been aware of for some time and I am looking forward to working with him.

"He's a young guy who I believe will enhance the group here."