'I'm happy where I am' - Ibrahimovic

Paris Saint-Germain star Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he is happy with the Ligue 1 champions despite being linked with a move away.

Ibrahimovic, 33, has been linked to numerous clubs in the close-season, with Milan and MLS mooted as possible destinations.

The Sweden captain said he was content with life at PSG, with his contract set to expire mid-2016.

"I'm happy. I'm happy where I am. I have another year to play in PSG, another year [on my] contract," Ibrahimovic told Bleacher Report on Wednesday.

"I'm playing with great players, the club is growing, have big ambitions, willing to do everything to be the best and I'm enjoying [it].

"I'm a PSG player."

PSG clinched four trophies last season, with only the UEFA Champions League missing after a quarter-final exit.

Ibrahimovic believes Laurent Blanc's men are capable of challenging for the European crown this campaign.

"For me the Champions League, it's about small details. The small details make a difference," he said.

"With a little bit of luck, right moment to be as strong as possible, we probably can make it.

"We have the team with a possibility to go all the way, but it's not easy. We will be there and we will give a hard time for all the other teams, that's for sure."