'I'm not stupid' – Graham Potter expects sack if Chelsea form doesn't improve soon
Potter is under pressure to turn things around at Stamford Bridge after the Blues went on an enormous January spending spree
Graham Potter is under no illusions that he could be for the chop at Chelsea (opens in new tab) if results don't improve following the club's mega January transfer window.
The Blues splashed out more than £300m last month, bringing in the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and new British-record signing Enzo Fernandez.
And their boss knows that he will need to get a tune out of his new-look team quickly, with Chelsea languishing in ninth in the Premier League and Champions League qualification slipping out of their reach.
Speaking ahead of Saturday lunchtime's London derby away to West Ham (opens in new tab), Potter said (opens in new tab):
"My relationship has been consistent with [the board]. We understand where we both are; where we see the team. We are working really well to keep improving.
"The expectations have always remained the same: a team that ultimately wins. We know there [are] opportunities to make changes to the team when the window is open. I'm not stupid: if the results aren't what this club should get, then I understand; if I'm the reason for it, then that's the job."
Appointed to succeed the sacked Thomas Tuchel in September, Potter went unbeaten in his first nine Chelsea games in all competitions, winning six of those – but the Blues have been on a miserable run since, losing seven and winning just three of their last 13.
They head to West Ham without having failed to win on the road since late October; they've lost six out of seven such matches since then.
