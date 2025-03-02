‘I’m often compared to my father, but he was unique – nothing compares to him. Beethoven’s son didn’t play like his dad. They were two different people’: Diego Maradona's son reveals what it's like growing up with famous surname

While Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo's children are currently experiencing the great expectations of growing up with the surnames of their famous fathers, the son of legendary figure Diego Maradona reveals what it's truly like.

Diego Maradona Junior endured a slightly different upbringing, however, considering that he didn’t meet his father until 2003. Maradona finally recognised him as his son in 2007, after 21 years of denials.

“For the person I am today, I owe it all to my mother – I grew up with her and my grandparents, but my father’s influence was also important at some points of my life,” Diego Jnr tells FourFourTwo.

Diego Maradona Junior reflects on growing up with his famous name

Maradona Jnr in Rome (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was born Diego Armando Sinagra, but a few years later I was given the right to bear my father’s surname," he says. "I was six or seven. Bearing the Maradona name is peculiar, and I’ve often left Vodafone operators speechless when they call me.

"‘What do you mean?’ they say. ‘Are you really Mr Maradona, or are you pulling my leg?’ My childhood was good. We were not rich, but my mother and grandparents gave me everything I ever needed. I grew up in a common, working-class family. My grandfather was a hairdresser and my grandmother a beautician in his shop.

Maradona Jnr was awarded Argentine nationality in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When I was born, my mother was 21, my aunt Francesca was 19, uncle Sasi was 17 and uncle Fabio was 15. They were like siblings to me, it was beautiful. My grandfather was like a father. In fact, he was more than that.”

Maradona's son reminisces on watching his estranged father play at the 1994 World Cup. Diego Jnr was just seven.

“The first clear memory I have of my father dates back to USA 94,” he says. “I understood who he was, how important he was in football, and in general. I remember very well how he screamed into the camera after scoring against Greece.

"Though I have no personal recollection of it, I also know well about the two girls who escorted him off the pitch to doping control. USA 94 saw the greatest injustice in the history of football – both the 1990 and 1994 World Cups were basically stolen from him. I don’t have fond memories of that at all.

Maradona Senior lifts the World Cup trophy aloft in 1986 (Image credit: Alamy)

Despite never having met his father, Diego Jnr had to live with the enormous expectations generated by his famous surname. After several years in Napoli’s youth ranks, he progressed as far as an appearance for Italy Under-17s in 2001, but the Little Donkeys went bankrupt in 2004.

That summer, he headed to Scotland for a trial with Dunfermline, but a deal couldn’t be agreed with his advisors.

“We made an offer that we thought was fair for a laddie who hasn’t played for the first team yet,” Dunfermline’s director of football Jim Leishman said at the time. “But they thought it derisory, so we’re not going to pursue it.”

Instead he joined Genoa in Serie B, but didn’t feature for their first team as they were relegated to the third tier following a match-fixing scandal. Soon after, he was playing semi-professional football at regional level, with Cervia, Internapoli, Quarto and Venafro.

“People have often compared me to my father, but that’s superficial,” Diego Jnr reflects. “He was unique, nothing compares to him. Why should I compare myself? Just because I was his son? Ludwig van Beethoven’s son didn’t play like his dad, did he? They were two different people.”