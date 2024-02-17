Important 777 Partners Everton takeover decision expected imminently

Everton expect news anytime now as to whether their proposed takeover by Florida-based investment company 777 Partners will be granted the green light by the Premier League.

The club's entire future hangs in the balance on multiple fronts as they battle to escape the bottom three after suffering a ten-point deduction in November with the results of an appeal still pending and another potential points penalty still possible.

All this has played out while the club await approval from various powers that be over 777's proposed takeover from 94% owner Farhad Moshiri - a deal that was agreed in September but is still yet to be ratified.

Farhad Moshiri, Everton owner (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League's directors and owners' test Everton hope to receive news on this week is just one of a number of hoops the takeover must jump through before it can can go ahead.

The Financial Conduct Authority have already given their own thumbs up, but as the Telegraph report, the FA, Women's Super League and the Championship Board still need to deliver their own verdicts.

They add that 777 have already provided £180m in loans to Everton, noting that they would face a 'huge battle' to get that back if the takeover collapsed and the club went into administration as a result.

Everton will face Crystal Palace in what could be a crucial Premier League clash on Monday evening, with the 15th-placed Eagles just five points ahead of Everton in the table.

