Infantino in favour of joint Argentina-Uruguay 2030 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tentatively backed a joint bid by Argentina and Uruguay to host the 2030 World Cup.

The 2030 tournament will mark the 100-year anniversary of the World Cup, with Uruguay having hosted and won the first edition – beating Argentina 4-2 in the final.

Argentina hosted international football's most prestigious tournament in 1978, taking out their first World Cup with a 3-1 win over Netherlands.

FIFA has held one joint World Cup before, in Japan and South Korea in 2002, and the South American nations have put their hand up to join forces in 2030.

"An important theme is whether the World Cup can be played in one country or it can be played in more than one," said Infantino, who is visiting the CONMEBOL headquarters in Paraguay.

"FIFA has been very much against a joint organisation, but I personally support it.

"[The year] 2030 is a very important year and history must be respected."