Ings: First Liverpool goal a massive moment

Danny Ings described his first Liverpool goal as a "massive moment" and is hopeful it can prove a springboard for a fruitful Anfield career.

The striker joined Liverpool on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at Burnley earlier this month and opened his account in third pre-season match in Monday's 2-0 win over Adelaide United.

Ings kept his composure to round the goalkeeper and slot home two minutes from time.

"It was a massive moment for me because moving to a new club it can take a little while to settle in," he told Liverpool's official website.

"I felt in previous games I've been lashing at a couple of chances but I thought I took that goal well.

"When you come to a club like Liverpool, the sheer size of it, it's a big deal. I'm just delighted that I've got my first goal now and hopefully I can build on that and get many more."

Ings is itching for the new season to get started and is desperate to play his part in helping Liverpool achieve their aims this term.

"On a personal level, hopefully I can get as much football as I can, score as many goals for the team as I can and be successful as a team," he added.

"It's not an individual game, it's a team game and I think with the players we've got and the staff we've got we can go a long way."