Iniesta in the dark over Barcelona future

Andres Iniesta has admitted he does not know whether Barcelona will allow him to retire at Camp Nou.

The attacking midfielder has a contract with the Catalans until June 2018 and he is keen to sign a renewal as he aims to remain at Barcelona until the end of his career.

Barcelona have yet to open talks with Iniesta, though, and he has acknowledged it is out of his hands whether he will hang up his boots at the Spanish champions.

"I would love to end my career at Barcelona," the 32-year-old told Cadena COPE.

"I have a contract until 2018. We will have to ask the direction whether they want to extend my contract.

"But I can only repeat that I want to retire at Barcelona."

Iniesta came through the ranks of the Barcelona youth academy and has made close to 600 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans since making his official debut in 2002-03.

He has won eight LaLiga titles during his time at Camp Nou, while also lifting the Champions League on four occasions.