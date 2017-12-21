Iniesta hopes upcoming Clasico not his last at Bernabeu

Signing a contract "for life" has done little to quell speculation over the future of Barcelona great Andres Iniesta, who hopes Saturday's Clasico is not his last at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In October, the 33-year-old put pen to paper on a lifetime deal at Camp Nou and was seemingly set to continue his lengthy association with the Catalan giants until retirement.

However, rumours persist that Iniesta could follow in the footsteps of former team-mate and fellow midfield maestro Xavi in moving onto pastures new.

A winner of eight LaLiga crowns and four Champions League titles, Iniesta remains a pivotal figure under Ernesto Valverde and while he offered few assurances over his future beyond the end of 2017-18, he hopes this weekend's clash with Real Madrid is not his last at the home of Barca's fierce rivals.

Asked if this could be his final Clasico in the Spanish capital, he told Mundo Deportivo: "I would not know now if it will be or not but I hope it is not.

"People who can talk always talk but when one is focused in a place, my mind and my head do not look the other way.

"As I said a few months ago when I renewed, the time to say things will come.

"It is not something that you are thinking or feeling. I know I will have to make a decision but it will be when it has to be."