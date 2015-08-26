Injured Allen omitted from Wales squad

Joe Allen will miss both of Wales' UEFA Euro 2016 qualifiers with Cyprus and Israel after failing to recover in time from a hamstring injury.

The Liverpool midfielder has been omitted by Chris Coleman as Wales look to strengthen their grip on a top-two place in Group B, and earn their place at a major tournament for the first time since 1958.

Allen has yet to feature for Liverpool this season since picking up the injury in early August, and Coleman has opted not to take a risk with 25-year-old for the double header.

"We were optimistic on Joe for the Israel match, until recently," Coleman explained. "He's had a little setback."

Allen's absence has handed Dave Edwards an international recall, while there are also returns to Coleman's 23-man squad for defenders James Collins and Ben Davies – who replace Paul Dummett and Adam Matthews.

Liverpool youngster Jordan Williams – who is currently on loan at Swindon Town – has earned his first call-up after impressing Coleman in the opening weeks of the 2015-16 campaign.

Wales - who lead their group by three points with four games to go - travel to Cyprus on September 3, before returning to home to entertain Israel three days later in Cardiff.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Liverpool), Owain Fon Williams (Tranmere Rovers)

Defenders: James Chester (West Brom), James Collins (West Ham), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Chris Gunter (Reading), Adam Henley (Blackburn Rovers), Ashley Richards (Fulham), Neil Taylor, Ashley Williams (both Swansea City).

Midfielders: David Edwards (Wolves), Andy King (Leicester City), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), Shaun MacDonald (Bournemouth), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Jordan Williams (Liverpool).

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Simon Church (Charlton Athletic), David Cotterill (Birmingham City), Tom Lawrence (Leicester City), Hal Robson-Kanu (Reading), Sam Vokes (Burnley).