Injured Cheyrou out of Marseille-Bastia match

Olympique Marseille midfielder Benoit Cheyrou has been ruled out of Saturday's Ligue 1 home game against Bastia on Saturday, the club said on Thursday.

Cheyrou, who picked up a thigh injury in OM's 1-0 win at Lorient, joins defender Rod Fanni on the injury list.

Marseille, who are second in the standings nine points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain with four games left, will also be without suspended striker Andre Ayew.