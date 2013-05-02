Injured Cheyrou out of Marseille-Bastia match
Olympique Marseille midfielder Benoit Cheyrou has been ruled out of Saturday's Ligue 1 home game against Bastia on Saturday, the club said on Thursday.
Cheyrou, who picked up a thigh injury in OM's 1-0 win at Lorient, joins defender Rod Fanni on the injury list.
Marseille, who are second in the standings nine points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain with four games left, will also be without suspended striker Andre Ayew.
