Injured duo return to make Hungary Euro 2016 squad

Krisztian Nemeth and Tamas Priskin have proved their fitness after being named in Hungary coach Bernd Storck's 23-man squad for Euro 2016.

The duo were both named in Storck's provisional squad despite carrying injuries and did not feature in the goalless friendly with Ivory Coast earlier this month, but they have recovered sufficiently to be part of Hungary's return to the international stage.

Not since 1986 have they played in a major finals and the tournament in France will be Hungary's first European Championship since 1972 – when they finished fourth.

Captain Balazs Dzsudzsak had been an injury doubt, but he was able to play 89 minutes against Ivory Coast to ensure his place.

Experienced duo Gabor Kiraly and Zoltan Gera will also travel to France, where Hungary will play Portugal, Iceland and Austria in Group F.

Hungary squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Gabor Kiraly (Haladas), Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros), Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

Defenders: Barnabas Bese (MTK Budapest), Attila Fiola (Puskas Akademia), Richard Guzmics (Wisla Krakow), Roland Juhasz (Videoton), Tamas Kadar (Lech Poznan), Mihaly Korhut (Debrecen), Adam Lang (Videoton)

Midfielders: Akos Elek (Diosgyori), Zoltan Gera (Ferencvaros), Laszlo Kleinheisler (Werder Bremen), Gergo Lovrencsics (Lech Poznan), Adam Nagy (Ferencvaros), Adam Pinter (Ferencvaros), Zoltan Stieber (Nurnberg)

Strikers: Daniel Bode (Ferencvaros), Balazs Dzsudzsak (Bursaspor), Krisztian Nemeth (Al-Gharafa), Nemanja Nikolic (Legia Warsaw), Tamas Priskin (Slovan Bratislava), Adam Szalai (Hannover)